A new Garda PSV inspector has been selected for the Kerry Garda Division.

It follows the retirement of Garda PSV officer and Forensic Collision Investigator Garda James O’Brien last year.

The role includes attending the scenes of fatal and serious injury collisions and checking vehicles to ensure they meet safety standards and are fit to carry passengers.

The Garda Press Office says a PSV inspector has been selected and notified for the Kerry Division but is yet to take up the position.