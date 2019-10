A new centre for Kerry Comhaltas is being officially opened today.

The Dúchas centre is located in the Kerry Sport Academy building at IT Tralee North Campus and comprises a 150 seated theatre, large stage, sound room and store rooms.

The centre builds on the close relationship between the traditional cultural group and the college.

IT Tralee will have access to the building for 13 hours a week for classes.

It will be officially opened today by Director General of Comhaltas Labhrás O’Murchú.