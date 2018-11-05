New Kerry Central Regional Water Treatment Plant officially opened

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are officially opening the Kerry Central Regional Water Treatment Plant today.

This €30 million upgrade aims to improve treatment facilities, and ensures a safe and secure water supply for almost half the population of County Kerry.

Over 62,000 people and an estimated 1.2 million tourists annually are supplied from the Kerry Central Regional Water Supply Scheme, which serves Killarney, Tralee, Castleisland and Castlemaine.





Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin and Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Norma Foley performed the official opening at the plant in Lough Guitane today.