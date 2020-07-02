New junior ministers appointed overnight

The new junior ministers will get to work this morning after being appointed yesterday, causing some political unrest.

There are seven from Fianna Fail, seven from Fine Gael and three from the Green Party.

High profile TDs Jim O’Callaghan, Joe McHugh and John Paul Phelan all turned down offers of junior ministries.

There was also disappointment that Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin did not retain a Minister of State position, particularly with regard to the tourism brief.

There’s been sharp criticism of Taoiseach Micheál Martin from TD Michael Moynihan, who served as Fianna Fáil whip in the last Dáil.

He’s said the Taoiseach has insulted him and the entire community of northwest Cork by passing him over for a role.