New housing development for Killorglin in 2019

Kerry County Council are to commence 14 new Housing Units in Killorglin.

Councillor Michael Cahill has received confirmation from Director of housing in Kerry, Martin O’Donoghue that the housing units to be built at Ardmonial are due to commence in January 2019.

Planning permission is in place for 14 2-bedroom units in a 2-storey semi-detached and terraced house development.





Councillor Cahill has welcomed the development and says the units will help to address the housing crises in Killorglin and Mid Kerry but warns that more needs to be done.