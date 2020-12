The number of new houses available in Kerry during the year hasn’t increased over the past 12 months.

That’s according to auctioneer Paul Stephenson of Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean, who says the majority of new housing being built is driven by social housing.

He claims building material costs have increased by an estimated 15-20% over the past year.

Paul Stephenson says the development of new houses comes down to economics.