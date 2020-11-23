New hospitality course in Kerry for unemployed people

Applications are being sought for a new hospitality course in Kerry for those currently unemployed.

The Certificate in Revenue Management in the Hospitality Sector has been developed by South Kerry Skillnet.

It’s being run online through the Institute of Technology in Tralee for 12 weeks from December 4th.

It’s aimed at people currently unemployed but with previous experience in hospitality, who want to develop new skills.

The closing date for applications is November 27th and full details of the course and how to apply are available on the South Kerry Skillnet website www.kerryskillnet.ie or through contacting Aoife O’Reilly on 066 9762477.

Details of other South Kerry Skillnet programmes are also available on the website.