New helpline for Kerry businesses impacted by COVID-19 emergency

A new inter-agency group has been set up in Kerry to provide support and advice to businesses during COVID-19.

The group is today launching a new business support helpline, which will provide information and advice.

Led by Kerry County Council’s Economic Development Unit and Local Enterprise Office, this group also includes representatives of Fáilte Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, Kerry Education and Training Board, Udarás na Gaeltachta, South Kerry Development Partnership, IRD Duhallow and North East and West Kerry Development.

The group is launching a new business support helpline, which will be available to anyone in retail, tourism, manufacturing, construction, services and other industries for information and advice.

It can be contacted on 1800 807 102 and will be available Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Director of Services for Economic Development with Kerry County Council, Mike Scannell, says the new committee recognises that the Kerry economy is being severely impacted by COVID-19 and they’ll work with businesses through the challenges.