New Garda warning as more fake 50 Euro notes found in circulation

Business people in Kerry are being warned to be on the lookout for counterfeit fifty Euro notes.

The warning comes, after three fake notes were successfully spent in three separate businesses in Tralee in recent days.

It’s the second such warning issued to traders by Gardaí this summer, and it’s now feared there are many more in circulation in the county.

Gardaí say the notes are of very high quality and would be difficult to distinguish from legal tender – the only difference being a slight variance in the colour at the back of the note.

Anyone who comes across what they believe to be a fake note, is advised to hold on to it, and contact Gardaí.