New superintendents have been announced for the Tralee and Listowel Garda Districts.

Garda Superintendent Fearghal Pattwell, who had been in charge in Listowel, has been appointed to Tralee.

He replaces Dan Keane who retired from An Garda Síochána last month.

Newly-appointed Garda Superintendent Paul Kennedy is taking charge of the Listowel Garda District.