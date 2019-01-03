New Football Managers For 3 Kerry GAA Clubs

3 Kerry clubs have new managers for the 2019 season.

St Pats Blennerville have recruited former Kerry selector Padraig Corcoran to their manager position. He formally worked under Eamonn Fitzmaurice and is well qualified for the roll

Meanwhile the Ardfert Senior Footballers will be managed by former Offaly Senior and Kerry Junior manager Stephen Wallace for the year ahead. Stephen forma





And the Kerrys Eye are also reporting that Pól Ó Cuinn has returned to West Kerry to take charge of An Gaeltacht. He also worked as a selector for the Kerry Juniors and also managed the West Kerry divisional side.