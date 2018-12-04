New flood relief scheme to assist Kerry businesses and community groups

A new permanent flood relief scheme will assist businesses and community groups in Kerry.

That’s according to Minister for State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin.

The Government has approved a new scheme to help small businesses, community, voluntary and sporting bodies with the aftermath of flooding.





Successful applicants will receive a quick payment which will be capped at an upper limit of €5,000.

There is also scope for a further payment of up to €15,000 after a more detailed assessment.