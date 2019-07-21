New FLAG project officer for South West region

The South West region has a new Fisheries Local Action Group project officer.

Brenda O’Riordan of Bord Iascaigh Mhara has been announced as the new project officer for the FLAG in the South West.

The FLAG programme is co funded by the Irish Government and the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund and will have delivered €12 million in funding to Ireland’s coastal communities by the end of next year.

Vera O’Donovan, who previously held the role of FLAG Project Officer for FLAG South West, is to continue her work with the rest of the fisheries sector in the area.

Portmagee Seafoods Ltd is one of the projects to secure funding for this year in Kerry.

Applications for next year are now open, with details on www.bim.ie/schemes.