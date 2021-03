Kerry County Council says it’s hoped that works to greenways in North Kerry will recommence this month.

The North Kerry Greenway, which is grant aided, is included in the Listowel MD’s programme of works for 2021.

Kerry County Council says construction will recommence, subject to government advice; however, the expected completion date is now March 2022.

Additionally, planning and design for the 30km Listowel to Tralee Greenway will also be progressed during 2021.