New employment opportunities in Ireland prompting young people to return from Australia

New employment opportunities in Ireland are prompting young people to return home from Australia.

That’s according to the Irish Ambassador in Australia Breandán Ó Caollaí who was in Kerry today.

He spoke with students from Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne and Coláiste Íde in Dingle about the work he does.





The ambassador outlined the opportunities available to them in Australia and the importance of having talented, young people representing Ireland there.

Mr Ó Caollaí says Australia has a very successful economy with many career opportunities, but adds that companies are now attracting people back home: