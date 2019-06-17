New director says Kerry Airport has potential to develop into a regional airport

Kerry Airport has the potential to develop into a regional airport on the scale of Shannon.

That’s according to one of the recently appointed directors of Kerry Airport, Sammy Haress.

He’s CEO of Jetstream Aviation Inc, a private jet management and operations company and represents Glenmore Capital, a Kerry Airport shareholding company; the late Sheikh Khalid bin Mahfouz of Saudi Arabia made the initial investment in the 1990s.

Speaking at the recent Kerry Airport AGM, Mr Haress said there’s huge potential for Kerry Airport to expand into the US and to develop into aircraft maintenance.