New current account and universal ATM card to be rolled out at Cara and Killarney Credit Unions

Cara and Killarney Credit Unions are among 36 credit unions nationally that will be rolling out a new current account this October.

The account will be accompanied by a master debit card which can be used at any ATM machine at home or abroad.

The Central Bank recently gave the green light to the plan which was developed by credit unions in response to customer demand.

Meanwhile, Cara Credit Union says its ATM in Tralee is working again following a fault.

An issue with the card reader in the machine caused the outlet to be out of service from Tuesday.