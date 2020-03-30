New COVID-19 helpline launched in Kerry

A new helpline has been launched in Kerry to help people accessing non-emergency and non-medical services.

The free, confidential phoneline has been established by the new COVID-19 Kerry Community Response Forum to support and advise people during the current public health emergency.

The COVID-19 Kerry Community Response Forum includes over a dozen agencies and organisations including the council, gardaí, and GAA.

They’ve come together to coordinate the community and voluntary response to the coronavirus crisis.

This freephone number 1800 807 009 will be available 8am to 8pm seven days a week.

A text line is also available for the hearing impaired or those who require a call-back, people can text SUPPORT followed by their NAME to 50555.

Requests can also be e-mailed to [email protected]

The helpline, which is manned by trained volunteers, is focussed primarily on ensuring that vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of essential items like groceries, medicine and fuel.

It’ll also connect people to other agencies or organisations who may be able to provide more appropriate assistance.

10,000 information leaflets including details of the new freephone number will be distributed around the county over the coming days.

People are asked to share the phone number with elderly or vulnerable neighbours.

PHONE: 1800 807 009

TEXT SUPPORT and your NAME to 50555

EMAIL: [email protected]

Included in the COVID-19 Kerry Community Response Forum are:

Health Service Executive

Kerry County Council

An Garda Síochána

Kerry Red Cross

Kerry Civil Defence

Kerry Volunteer Centre

North East and West Kerry Development

South Kerry Development Partnership

IRD Duhallow

Kerry GAA

Kerry Public Participation Network (representing 700 approx community groups in Kerry)

Kerry Age Friendly Network

Local Link Kerry

St Vincent de Paul Society

Kerry IFA

Citizens Information Service

Other community, voluntary and sports representatives