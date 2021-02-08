New courses and apprenticeships are being offered for those in Kerry seeking to upskill or learn a new trade.

Údarás na Gaeltachta, the regional body for supporting development in Gaeltacht regions, is offering nearly 60 apprenticeships across a range of sectors.

Also, beginning next Month, a course in Kerry College will begin, aimed at providing National Broadband Scheme contractors with skilled groundwork staff.

The Údarás na Gaeltachta Apprenticeship Scholarship Scheme comprises 59 scholarships worth more than €2,000 each.

They will assist people who wish to learn a trade or undertake a new career.

Apprenticeships are available across a range of sectors, including hospitality and food, construction, engineering, finance and logistics.

A new course, which is aimed at providing skilled groundwork staff for broadband installation, will begin in Kerry College next month.

The Civils for Fibre Installation course, which is run in partnership with TLI Group, will run for 16 weeks.