New contract offered by An Post for South Kerry post office

An Post has offered a new contract for Ballinskelligs Post Office, thereby securing its future in the area.

The post office had been due to close as part of An Post’s rationalisation plan.

Nicholas Browne and his family were offered the new contract for the Ballinskelligs service this week.





Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae says it’s good news for South Kerry.

An independent review was carried out on the proposed closure of Ballinskelligs Post Office and following extensive petitions from the community and local representatives An Post re-examined its decision.

It was decided to keep it open due to the fact that the service was proposed to transfer work from a Gaeltacht post office to a post office in a non-Gaeltacht area, An Post said.

An Post had suggested to move the services from Ballinskelligs to Waterville Post Office.

Meanwhile, applications for the contract for Mastergeehy Post Office opened today.

Applications had previously been opened according to Deputy Michael Healy-Rae; however, there were no successful expressions of interest.

The Kerry TD contacted An Post to ask them to re-advertise the contract rather than close the service.

Any parties interested in securing the Mastergeehy contract must contact An Post within the next 14 days.