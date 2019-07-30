New college for further education and training for Kerry

A new college for further education and training is to be established in Kerry.
From September 1st, all further education and training provision in Kerry will be offered by one fully integrated college.
This will result in the Kerry College of Further Education, North Kerry College and Kerry ETB Training Centre all being called Kerry College of Further Education and Training.
Over 180 programmes will be on offer in courses for employment, progression to further education or higher education and apprenticeships.
These courses are aligned to Level 5 and Level 6 on the National Qualifications Framework.
For current applicants due to start courses at KCFE, North Kerry College or Kerry ETB Training Centre in September it is business as usual but with a new name.