Do YOU have a passion for fashion? Well, on Sunday the 29th of September you can exclusively preview what’s new and on trend for the coming Autumn / Winter season, while also enjoying a wonderful afternoon of superb food and wines in the magnificent setting of the Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa in Killarney and in association with Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee!

Tickets available on Eventbrite http://bit.ly/2XIfuL3

Produced by Orla Diffily and her team at Upfront Model Management in association with Radio Kerry, this stylish event is absolutely unmissable for everyone who loves fashion and want to see first what’s new for the Autumn / Winter season. In addition to showcasing new collections from top designers and boutiques, the afternoon will also focus on sustainable style and how each of us can make a difference. Stay tuned . . . to Radio Kerry and social media for exclusive weekly reveals and lots of behind the scenes coverage of this exciting fashion event.

Mc’ed by Elaine Kinsella from Radio Kerry, the New Collections Fashion Luncheon will commence with a ‘live from the red carpet’ – as guests arrive – followed by a champagne reception in the newly opened Terrace Bar. Guests will enjoy a sumptuous 4 course luncheon with fine wines. This afternoon will exclusively celebrate the very best of new collections from top boutiques and designers and is a wonderful opportunity to be inspired for the season. Hair and Make up is by the multi award winning team at Sean Taaffe Group. There will also be a Best Dressed Lady and a gift bags.