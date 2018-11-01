New Coaching & Academy Coordinator For Kerry Ladies Football

Rory Kilgallen of John Mitchels has been appointed to the newly created role of Coaching and Academy Coordinator for Ladies Football in Kerry.

In the role Kilgallen will be responsible for the development and structuring of all Kerry LGFA academies, and one of his major briefs will be the up-skilling of coaches involved in the academy process.

He has been tasked with raising the bar and improving coaching standards in the county, and to ensure that all players are developed to the level necessary for inter-county football.





Rory Kilgallen brings a vast amount of experience to the role. As a player he distinguished himself as a goalkeeper with his club John Mitchels for many years, winning an U21 County Championship medal in the process.

He also represented Kerry at the U21 grade, and he played with the Kerry senior team during the 1984 National League campaign.

His underage coaching pedigree is even more impressive:

2014 – Assistant manager to the Kerry U/14 team that claimed Munster and All Ireland honours.

2016 – Manager of Kerry U/14 team that claimed the Munster title and were beaten All Ireland finalists.

2018 – Manager of Kerry U/16 team that claimed the Munster title and were beaten All Ireland finalists.

Rory Kilgallen has been involved with underage Development squads since 2011 and has been Chairman of the North Kerry Ladies Board since 2013. He is also currently the club secretary with John Mitchels GAA, and a member of the Austin Stack Park Development Committee.