New Coach For Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin

Colin O’Reilly has been named player/head coach of Keanes Supervalu Killorglin for the forthcoming Men’s Super League season.

It’s a role he has previously held with UCC Demons.

O’Reilly “The club have shown nice progression over the past few years and something that really interested me in the role is the challenge of using the momentum built already and adding to success on and off the court. The ambitions of the club are high and I believe is a situation that can bring out the best in both the club and myself as where we both are in development terms. With all new challenges there’s always a small presence of the unknown which helps focus the mind into ensuring all angles of the preparation are covered and in place before pre-season kicks off and the fun of trying to maximise a groups potential begins”





KCYMS “Colin has extensive experience, both in Ireland and abroad as a player and as a coach, and we were delighted when he approached us as we believe that his addition to the team will inevitably elevate the club to greater success going forward.”