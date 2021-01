New car sales in Kerry dropped by 16% in 2020.

According to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, 1,934 new cars were registered in the county last year.

That’s down from 2,310 the previous year.

Nationally, new car sales fell by a quarter.

The number of light commercial vehicles registered in Kerry fell 4% last year from 632 to 606.

There was a 40% drop in the number of heavy commercial vehicles registered falling from 60 in 2019 to 36 last year.