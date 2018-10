New car sales in Kerry decreased by 31% in September, compared to the same period last year.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry’s latest statistics show that 60 new cars were registered in the county last month, compared to 87 in September 2017.

Since January, the number of new car sales in Kerry has decreased by 5% on the same period last year.





2,628 were sold in 2018 compared to 2,776 in 2017.