New car sales in Kerry down 4.8% in first quarter of 2021

New car sales in Kerry were down almost 5% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

1092 new cars were sold in Kerry so far this year according to new figures by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

That’s 55 fewer cars than in the first three months of last year.

Nationally car registrations are down by around 3% on 2020 and down almost 25% on the same period in 2019.

However, the sale of new electric vehicles has jumped by over 40% so far this year and now account for almost 6% of the new car market.