A new car park in Killarney has officially opened.

The Rock Road carpark will now provide an additional 190 car and bus spaces for the town.

The availability of parking and traffic congestion in Killarney have been constant issues among council management and councillors over the past number of years.





Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Cllr John Sheahan and Municipal District Manager, Angela McAllen were among those who attended the official opening today.