New Cahersiveen Aldi store expected to open in August 2021

It’s expected a new Aldi store will open in Cahersiveen in August 2021, creating up to 20 permanent jobs.

Planning permission for the 1,140sqm store was granted by Kerry County Council last October.

Along with the 20 permanent jobs, which will be available once the store is opened, there will also be 80 jobs created during its construction.

Currently, Aldi customers must travel 40km to the Killorglin shop.

The €5.1 million Project Fresh store will be located in Abbey Place and will be powered by 100% green electricity.