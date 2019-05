A new bye-law is aiming to conserve sea trout in south Kerry.

The Department of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment has introduced the bye-law which bans the taking of sea trout by any means in the Waterville area.

However, catch and release will be permitted.





The bye-law also prohibits anyone to have in their possession or control on the waters in the Waterville area a sea trout which is dead.

The bye-law may be appealed to the High Court by anyone aggrieved by it.