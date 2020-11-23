New Book Written By Headford Man On All Things Rallying In The Kingdom

A Headford motorsport enthusiast has compiled a book on the stories behind the characters of Irish rallying.

Michael O’Mahony is the managing director of Rentokil-Initial Ireland.

The company is the long-time sponsor of the Killarney Historic Rally and has also funded the appearance of star names like five-time British Champion Jimmy McRae and Belgian legend Paul Lietaer on Killarney events.

Locally he has sponsored the likes of Rob Duggan, the winner of last year’s Historic Rally and funded Craig Breen and Paul Nagle’s 2019 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship-winning campaign.

Michael O’Mahony joined us on Terrace Talk