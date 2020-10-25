New Book Captures Thrills And Spills Of Racing

If you ever wondered what goes through a jockey’s mind as a horse is about to fall during a race, then go to page 179 of Thrills and Spills by Listowel photographer Pat Healy.

It shows young jockey Patrick Verling clinging onto the neck of Here Comes The Pain during a pony race in Ballybunion.

The book, which shares over 200 memorable moments from a decade of Irish Jump Racing, is filled with breathtaking images from racecourses all over Ireland.