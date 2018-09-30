Johnny Healy Rae says that it is of the upmost importance that Kerry landowners are protected.

He was commenting as Minister for Rural Affairs Michael Ring is setting up a new scheme to protect rural landowners against compensation from walkers.

The Sunday Business post is reporting that the Minister says he’s working on a new bill which would cover landowners against any legal claims from walkers.





However, the scheme will only protect farmers who have granted access to walkers through walks schemes or greenways.

Independent Councillor for South and West Kerry Johnny Healy Rae says the new bill is of extreme importance for the County.

HEADLINE: New bill in the works to protect landowners

IMAGE: Mountain