Who was the first person in the world to cycle 100 miles in under 4 hours?

He was a Kerryman Patrick Joseph White.

Joseph was born in Castlecove in 1931. He joined the Air Corps in Dublin where he began cycling and won a host of All Ireland track and field and road championships. Also raced in the Ras Tailteann and won a stage before serious injury in the Ras ended his career.

He spoke on Terrace Talk this evening.