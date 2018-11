Kerry GAA are reportedly set to appoint Jason McGahan to the newly created role as Head of Athletic Development for the county’s squads across all ages up to senior level.

The Armagh man will first be tasked with overseeing the strength and conditioning for the Kerry senior panel under new Manager, Peter Keane.

Jason McGahan is currently part of Cian O’Neill’s coaching set-up in Kildare having previously carried out “load-monitoring analysis” for Kerry, under former manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.