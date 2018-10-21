New asthma management course developed in partnership with UHK

A new course on asthma management has been developed in partnership with University Hospital Kerry.

It’s a collaboration between University College Cork’s School of Pharmacy and Department of Physiotherapy, the Physiotherapy Department of UHK, the Asthma Society of Ireland, and Health Innovation Hub Ireland.

The course incorporates software to provide physiotherapists, pharmacists and all healthcare professionals with up-to-date knowledge on the causes and treatments of asthma.





It also teaches professionals how they can help patients to manage their own condition.

There are 470,000 people with asthma in Ireland, the fourth highest prevalence of asthma in the world.