A new anthology of poetry by Kerry poets, which was edited by Writer in Residence Annemarie Ní Churreáin, will be launched this evening.

The title, Still In The Dreaming, takes its name from Kerry scholar John Moriarty’s description of the county’s landscape.

The book includes contributions by 16 poets who were selected through an open call, and who met during the summer to help group-edit the final poems.





The anthology will be launched at Muckross House, Killarney this evening at 7 o’clock.