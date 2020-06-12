New 50 million euro package for farmers welcomed by Danny Healy-Rae

A new 50 million euro support package is to be made available to beef farmers impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cabinet approved the scheme today, and it’s hoped the fund will begin to be paid out in the autumn.

The Irish Farmers Association will meet department officals on Monday to discuss the details of the scheme further.

Agrictulure Minister, Michael Creed, believes it will benefit the entire beef sector:

The announcement has been welcomed by Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae.

He says he hopes the funding will be available and readily accessible to farmers, and that he’s been continuously asking the Government for further support for farmers throughout the pandemic.