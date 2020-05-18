New 30-bed ward in University Hospital Kerry completed

A new 30-bed ward in University Hospital Kerry is now completed and will increase the facility’s capacity to manage COVID-19 patients.

The news is contained in a statement issued by UHK today.

University Hospital Kerry says it’s been actively managing its response through the hospital’s COVID-19 Steering Committee.

The statement says the delivery of safe patient care and protection of staff remains the hospital’s highest priority.

The 30-bed ward is now ready to receive patients, as required, according to hospital management.

Clear COVID-19 patient pathways, designated clinical areas/wards and on-site testing for coronavirus patients remain in place.

UHK has continued to provide acute care to non-COVID emergency patients including time critical cancer and trauma surgeries; paediatric emergency assessments and admissions along with limited face-to-face outpatient clinics are continuing at UHK.

The hospital is now looking at how to best manage the recovery phase including the re-scheduling of deferred procedures.

UHK has also confirmed a number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have been discharged back home.

Other coronavirus patients, who had been ventilated in intensive care, have now been deemed well enough to step down from this level of support; UHK management says this is hugely encouraging and a testament to the level of expertise and care provided by staff.