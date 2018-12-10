Networking event to promote careers in the tourism industry in Killarney

A networking event to promote careers in the tourism industry has taken place in Killarney.

It was organised by Fáilte Ireland for Kerry student tour guides as part of the National Tourism Development Authority and was held in Killarney House and Gardens.

It was attended by industry stakeholders, education providers and student tour guides who are currently studying at Kerry Education and Training Board providers.





A range of presentations including an overview of the industry and discussions on the career and employment options available were discussed.