Nervous Excitement as Kerry Retailers Reopen – June 8th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Rose Wall, Chairperson of Listowel Business and Community Alliance tells Jerry about the measures being taken by businesses as they prepare to reopen today as we move into phase two of the government’s roadmap for reopening society. Rose speaks about the excitement felt by store owners but also the nervousness.

