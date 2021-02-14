Nelius Beirne

Drumcunnig Abbeydorney and formerly of St. Brendan’s Park Tralee

A private family funeral will take place for Nelius on Tuesday February 16th at 11.00AM in St. Bernard’s Church Abbeydorney and will be live streamed on the Abbeydorney Parish Website. A private cremation will take place afterwards.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Down Syndrome Kerry Branch or Tralee Together Special Olympics Club.

Enquiries to Mc Elligotts Funeral Home Tralee.

Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Hayes) and devoted father of Neil, Paul, Carina and Eibhlís. Pre-deceased by his parents Domonic (O’ Beirne) and Marie (Spring) and his brother Seamús.

Deeply regretted by his loving family-his wife, children, siblings Patrick, Siobhan, Micheál, Deirdre, Sinéad, Emer, Colm, Marie, Fiona and Orla, aunt Beatrice, uncles Billy and Con, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces , cousins, extended family neighbours and wide circle of friends.

