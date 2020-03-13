Lying in Repose in Tarrant’s Funeral, Millstreet this evening (Fri March 13th) from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Millstreet. Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow Saturday at 10am followed by cremation to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskkidy. No flowers please.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Kerry Mass Update – March 13th, 2020
No masses will be celebrated in Kerry this weekend. Bishop Ray Browne tells us all we need to know.
Advice On Home Schooling – March 13th, 2020
Vice president of the ASTI Anne Piggott, who is also a teacher in Pobal Scoil Inbher Sceine in Kenmare gives some advice on home...
Call from the Dáil – March 13th, 2020
Call from the Dáil with Michael O’Regan
SouthDoc services adapt amin coronavirus concerns – March 13th, 2020
Dr Gary Stack discusses the implications of the coronavirus crisis and how SouthDoc services in Kerry are adapting to deal with the situation:
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
CORONAVIRUSMasters organisers say they hope to play this year’s tournament at a later date.The Augusta showpiece has been postponed as a result of the...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERAll fixtures in the Premier League have been suspended until at least the 3rd of April.The decision has been made as a preventative measure...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERA conference call between the Premier League and its clubs this morning is to decide whether or not the weekend's games will be postponed.Arsenal's...