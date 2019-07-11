Neilus O Shea, Blackpool, The Spa, Tralee and formerly of Lixnaw

reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 5 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Purification, Churchill on Saturday morning at 11.45am for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Realt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House Strictly private outside of reposing times. Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
Pa & Timmy MacGillycuddy – July 10th, 2019
On In Conversation with Joe McGill this; Pa MacGillycuddy, with his Son Timmy, carrying on the art of farriery, now in its third generation...
Beef Plan Farmers Protest Against Mercosur Deal – July 10th, 2019
Dermot O’Brien, chair of the Kerry Beef Plan Movement and also chair for the south-west region, spoke ahead of his group’s protest outside Leinster...
Kevin Barry on Celebrating the Wildness of our West – July 11th, 2019
One of Ireland’s most gifted novelists talks about his love of the west of Ireland, his new novel and the magic of the Dingle...
Plans for Cancer Centre of Excellence – July 11th, 2019
A charity is launching a campaign to improve chemotherapy services in UHK. Comfort for Chemo Kerry is a new charity which hopes to develop...
Kieran Donaghy on the Super 8 Clash Against Mayo – July 11th, 2019
The Kerry great gave his views ahead of Sunday’s game in Fitzgerald Stadium.
Kieran Donaghy fancies Kerry victory on Sunday against Mayo
Serial All-Ireland winner Kieran Donaghy fancies a Kerry victory over Mayo on Sunday in the opening round of the Super 8's. Donaghy was speaking on...
Kerry U20 Manager Feels Access To Players Is An Obstacle
Kerry U20 Manager Jack O’Connor feels access to players is an obstacle in this age group. O’Connor was speaking ahead of the Munster U20 Football...
TENNIS Serena Williams is through to an eleventh Wimbledon Ladies singles final. The seven-time champion has beaten Barbora Strycova 6-1 6-2. Simona Halep awaits...