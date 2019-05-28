Neilie Dennehy, Harold’s Cross, Dublin and formerly of Annaghmore, Headford, Killarney

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barradubh on Wednesday from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. Removal at 8:00pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Barradubh. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Kilquane Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

