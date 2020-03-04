reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock, burial afterwards in Rathmore Cemetery.
Staff return to work after Tralee building is given all-clear following bomb threat
Staff returned to work at the Centrepoint building in Tralee town centre just before 6 this evening (Wednesday) after the building had to be...
A Problem Shared – March 4th 2020
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val offer their perspective on listeners’ problems.
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERHolders Manchester City attempt to remain on course for a treble when they go to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round this...
Rás Tailteann To Return to Kerry In June
The 67th edition of the Rás Tailteann will come to Kerry in June when the event returns to the Irish Cycling calendar after a...