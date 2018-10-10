Neighbour tells north Kerry murder trial that sound from crow banger was horrendous

A neighbour of a north Kerry farmer accused of murdering another farmer has described the noise from a crow banger owned by the deceased as horrendous.

63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff has pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Anthony Mahony of Ardoughter, Ballyduff on April 4th 2017.

The Central Criminal Court sitting in Tralee heard it is alleged Mr Ferris intentionally rammed Mr Mahony’s car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter causing him catastrophic injuries.





Mairead Walsh told the court she has lived in Rattoo for 22 years with her husband and children where they run a dairy farm.

Around 8.20 on the morning of April 4th 2017, she answered her front door to her neighbour Michael Ferris.

She said Mr Ferris asked her to called the Gardai and said “Mahony was gone”.

Mrs Walsh said she was in a state of shock.

She said Mr Ferris was a great neighbour and was aware of a dispute between him and the deceased.

Mrs Walsh said she had got on alright with Anthony Mahony until five years ago when he got more peculiar.

She said their relationship changed after her husband confronted him about a crow banger close to their home, which she said was like a gun going off every four minutes.

She said you couldn’t reason with the deceased and she was afraid of him.

She said Mr Mahony had fired a shot over the heads of herself, her husband and daughter one day while they were out walking.

Mairead Walsh’s husband Patrick told the court the banger had been set up six days before the incident by Mr Mahony.

He said he had made a complaint to Kerry County Council about the banger which he described as horrendous.

He was milking his cows on the morning of the incident and when his wife called him to tell him he said he went like jelly and it was hard to take in.

When Patrick Walsh arrived home he said Mr Ferris was very upset and told him “I killed Mahony.”

The case continues.