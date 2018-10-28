We need to stop talking about rural areas as if they are all the same. Those are the thoughts of Conor Skehan, lecturer in planning and housing at DIT.

In today’s Sunday Independent, mr. Skehan addresses the need for proactive, predevelopment and spatially specific plans and not the platitudes and generalisations of the national planning framework.

This comes in the run up to the announcement of the first beneficiaries of the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.





As part of Project Ireland 2040, the Government has committed to providing an additional €1 billion for a new Rural Regeneration and Development Fund over the period 2019 to 2027.

The Fund will provide investment to support rural renewal for suitable projects in towns and villages with a population of less than 10,000, and outlying areas, administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Mr. Skehan says that Western Ireland, including Kerry, are areas of huge transition caused by the restructuring of agriculture involving a significant scaling back of small-scale farming and the associated ageing and gradual depopulation of farming communities and their towns and villages.

He also says we need a plan to harness the changing demographic of an urbanising Western Ireland, channelling growth and energy into concentrated corridors, linking the region’s twin town urban corridors like Tralee and Killarney.