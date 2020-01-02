Is there a need for a seal cull? – January 2nd, 2020

By
Admin
-

A group of inshore fishermen in west Kerry have made the call for a cull of seals in the area around the Blasket Islands. They claim the damage being done to fish stocks and their fishing gear is unsustainable. Brendan Price of the Irish Seal Sanctuary spoke to Treasa on the issue:

