Do We Need to Get Tougher with Motor Fine Evaders? – January 3rd, 2020

By
Admin
-

The Courts Service is proposing that drivers who fail to pay fines for motoring offences shouldn’t be able to renew their motor tax or sell their car until the money has been paid. Chair of the Kerry Law Society, John Galvin gave his views to Joe McGill. Jay Galvin says we need to follow the UK’s lead in these matters.

